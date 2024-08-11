Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,246,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,141,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. 1,726,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,008. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.