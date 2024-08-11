Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 578.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 193,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 252,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $16,978,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

