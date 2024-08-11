Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $68,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.62. 1,126,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,679. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.