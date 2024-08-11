Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,986,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,525,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,362 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $956,285,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $735,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,797,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.62. 710,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,235. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern



Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

