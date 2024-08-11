Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855,710. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARM. HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

