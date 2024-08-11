Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock remained flat at $47.71 during trading hours on Friday. 3,631,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,115,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

