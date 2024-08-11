HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,459,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $284,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,394. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.62.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

