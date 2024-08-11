HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

