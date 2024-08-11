HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,457,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $373,130,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.82.

EG stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $364.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,678. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

