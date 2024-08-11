HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 157 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IYM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.57. 11,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,982. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

