Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 566,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,858. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

