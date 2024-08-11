Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 2.6 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 1,904,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,721. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after buying an additional 195,485 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,250,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

