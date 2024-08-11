Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

HGV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $23,383,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,250,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

