Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.05 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.015-0.045 EPS.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 621,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21.
Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 103.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMX
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Himax Technologies
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.