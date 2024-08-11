Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.05 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.015-0.045 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.55. 621,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $969.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 103.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

