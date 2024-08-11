Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of HOOK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 28,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,724. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $46.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

