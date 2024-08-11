Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $89.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HWM opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $508,006,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $148,996,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.