HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Bank of America

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $650.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.52.

HUBS stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.61. The company had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.11. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after buying an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

