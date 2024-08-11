HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $500.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.52.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.61. The stock had a trading volume of 600,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

