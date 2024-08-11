HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $629.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $699.00 to $629.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $610.52.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $472.61. 600,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.