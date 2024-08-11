Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

AON stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,042. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.47 and a 200 day moving average of $304.29. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

