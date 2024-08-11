Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $244.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,709. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $254.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

