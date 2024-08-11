Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 200 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 0.8% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PSA traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.04. 558,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,356. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.47.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

