Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,247,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after buying an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 569,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

