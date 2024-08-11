IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,369. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

