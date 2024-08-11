IAM Advisory LLC Buys 175 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

LHX traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.33. 505,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,292. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.70. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

