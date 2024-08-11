IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 364,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,362,000.

NYSEARCA QGRO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

