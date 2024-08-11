IAM Advisory LLC Invests $475,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock valued at $115,378,949 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

