IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. 4,384,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

