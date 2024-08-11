IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Shares of IMG traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.86. 2,613,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,518. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.76. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.5381084 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

