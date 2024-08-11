ICON Price Tops $0.13 (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $132.97 million and $4.04 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,012,215,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,215,342 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,012,200,348.6016914 with 1,012,200,348.6016915 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13556576 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $3,218,797.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

