Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Identiv Stock Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 224,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,898. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,546.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at $796,546.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kremen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 61,166 shares of company stock worth $260,522. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 54.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 156.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 140,981 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

