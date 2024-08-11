Ignite Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 419 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $569.81. The company had a trading volume of 920,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $576.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.