Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. 3,976,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

