Ignite Planners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $16,590,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

IRM traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

