Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $191,000.
NYSE:SILA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 449,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,863. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.05.
Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.
