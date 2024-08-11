Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JTEK traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 87,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

