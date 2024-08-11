Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,620.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,519,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,268,685. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $866.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

