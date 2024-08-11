Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 139,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CION Investment by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 502,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,210 shares of company stock worth $39,983 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION remained flat at $11.96 on Friday. 196,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,665. The company has a market cap of $640.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

