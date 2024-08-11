Ignite Planners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 788,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

