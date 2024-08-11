Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

IMRX opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.61.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,851 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

