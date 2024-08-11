Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.25% from the company’s current price.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $37.20. 264,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,966. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Immunocore by 35.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $423,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 69.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

