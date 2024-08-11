IndiGG (INDI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,303.14

IndiGG (INDI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $7,303.14 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

