Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Innodata stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $18.55. 1,720,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,345. The stock has a market cap of $533.37 million, a PE ratio of 309.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innodata has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

