Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 45,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 627.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 37.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAPR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,416 shares. The stock has a market cap of $236.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.