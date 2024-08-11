Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 515,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 401,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 643,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 211,130 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS PDEC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,332 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $820.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

