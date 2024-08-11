Insider Buying: ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Purchases A$33,412.50 in Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard bought 2,250 shares of ALS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.85 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of A$33,412.50 ($21,696.43).

Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALS alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Nigel Garrard purchased 2,750 shares of ALS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.40 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,594.50 ($25,710.71).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Nigel Garrard acquired 4,550 shares of ALS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.97 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of A$63,572.60 ($41,280.91).

ALS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ALS Increases Dividend

About ALS

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. ALS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

(Get Free Report)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.