Insider Buying: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) CFO Buys $411,450.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BECN opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $105.42.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

View Our Latest Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.