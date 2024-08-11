Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Acquires C$101,055.03 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03.

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE:FTT opened at C$38.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.62. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$44.86. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares increased their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.75.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

