Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Acquires C$101,055.03 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03.
Finning International Stock Performance
TSE:FTT opened at C$38.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.62. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$44.86. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73.
Finning International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
Featured Articles
