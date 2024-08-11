Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £143.80 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,876 ($36.75) per share, with a total value of £143.80 ($183.77).

Spectris Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,874 ($36.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,019.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,254.28. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,728 ($34.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,861 ($49.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 26.60 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,022.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SXS shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,520 ($44.98) to GBX 3,920 ($50.10) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($54.31) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($56.68) to GBX 4,190 ($53.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,132.50 ($78.37).

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

