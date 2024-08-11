Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £143.80 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,876 ($36.75) per share, with a total value of £143.80 ($183.77).
Spectris Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,874 ($36.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,019.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,254.28. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,728 ($34.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,861 ($49.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.
Spectris Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 26.60 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,022.39%.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
