Insider Selling: Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) CFO Sells $2,322,512.46 in Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,348,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

